The man behind the tattoos

“I took my kit and went to sit next to him,” he writes. “He turned to me: ‘What the f*** are you doing next to me? Why the f*** are you sitting next to me? Youngster, take your bag and f*** off! Jacques Rudolph is a Test player, but not even he is sitting next to me. He’s sitting on a chair, but you’re sitting on a f***ing bench.’ I hung my head in shame. In a matter of moments, my childhood idol went from hero to zero in my eyes. On that day, I undertook never to speak or behave to anyone the way he had just done towards me, and I kept that promise when I became Proteas captain.”