Activists to oppose pharma major’s patent claims on new HIV drug

New Delhi: Indian public health campaigners on Wednesday said they will oppose the patent applications of a promising new but highly expensive anti-HIV medicine by a pharma major on the ground that the basic salt is previously known and can not be patented as per the Indian law.

The patent, once granted to Gilead Sciences, would stop Indian generic medicine manufacturers from making cheap copies of the drug – costing $ 44,000 (nearly Rs 37 lakh) per patient per year – till 2038, they argued.

The drug in question is Lenacapavir – administered twice a year as an injection – that has shown promise to offer a 100 per cent cure to HIV/AIDS. It has generated global attention after multiple clinical trials have demonstrated its superior efficacy.