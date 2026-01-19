Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

Amid online hype, Ozempic gains fame as weight loss shortcut

Ozempic, an anti-diabetes medication launched recently in India.
Last Updated : 18 January 2026, 21:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 January 2026, 21:30 IST
healthMedicineDiabetesfitnessOzempicweight loss

Follow us on :

Follow Us