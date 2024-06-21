Desk bound? Try these yoga poses

It is common knowledge that spending over eight hours sitting at a desk daily can lead to health problems. It can often cause bad posture, and neck, shoulder and lower back pain.
City-based yoga experts share five useful desk yoga poses that can remedy this problem. They suggest performing these asanas once a day, or between breaks.
Chair pigeon
Also known as Kapotasana, this pose “stretches the hip muscles and the glutes. It helps relieve the tightness in the hips due to sitting for long hours,” says Gowri Raghunandan, founder of Mudra Yoga Studio.
To perform, start with your feet flat on the ground and keep your back straight. Place the right foot on top of the left knee, at a 90-degree angle. Ensure the weight of your body is equally distributed across the chair. “Feel the stretch in the outer thigh. Hold the posture for a few seconds and repeat on the other side,” she says.
Gomukhasana arms
This asana helps in correcting bad posture. “Always start with your feet flat on the ground and back straight. Take one arm over your shoulder, towards your shoulder blade at the back. Next, take the other arm from the bottom and towards your hand placed near the shoulder blades. Clasp your hands or interlock the fingers if possible. Repeat on the other side,” instructs Gowri.
It helps relieve tightness in the shoulders, biceps and triceps, and soothe stress in the upper back muscles.
Seated twist
This pose not only reduces tension in the lower and upper back, but also helps with digestion.
“Again, keep your back straight and ground your feet. Move towards the edge of the chair. Place your right arm on your left knee and the opposite arm behind on the chair. Twist to the right side and look over your shoulder,” explains Gowri. Repeat on the other side.
Wrist stretches
Shastri N, a retired yoga instructor, suggests stretching your wrist and fingers at regular intervals. “Extend your arms overhead and draw 5-10 circles inwards and outwards with the wrists. Next, place your right arm in front of you, with your palms facing upwards. Apply pressure with the palm of your other hand to stretch the right wrist. Switch hands and repeat,” he explains. This reduces tension in the hands and wrists, and improves blood flow.
Cat cow stretch
“You can perform the seated version of cat cow stretch by keeping your feet flat on the ground, and placing your hands on your knees. When you inhale, arch your back and look towards the ceiling. Next, exhale, round your back and drop your head forward,” says Shastri. This asana will help relieve tension in the upper back, shoulder and neck area.