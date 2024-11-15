Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

Diabetes too serious to be left to medical professionals only: Jitendra Singh

To tackle the epidemic of diabetes, there is a need for a collaborative effort which has to be extended beyond the practitioners of medicine, Jitendra Singh said.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 10:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2024, 10:03 IST
India NewshealthJitendra SinghDiabetes

Follow us on :

Follow Us