Explained | Can grunting during exercise give you an edge?

I recently went rock climbing in a serene park in southern Wyoming called Vedauwoo. The desert was tranquil in the early morning, a breeze gently moving through the trees.

But that quiet didn’t last long.

For about an hour I growled, roared, cursed and whimpered up a wide crack that seemed determined to spit me out. At one point, I found a new noise somewhere between grunting, screaming and weeping.

Panting at the top, as curious hikers looked on, I wondered whether my vocal conniptions were remotely helpful. We’ve all heard those guys — and they’re usually guys — at the gym who erupt in sound every time they lift a barbell. Do these noises do anything to improve performance? Or is it all in our heads?