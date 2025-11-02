Prostate cancer: Robotic tech shows the way

<p>One of the most common cancers affecting men, prostate cancer is quickly evolving to be a pressing health issue in India. The country reported an estimated 50,000 cases last year, making it the third-most common cancer among men after mouth and lung cancers. Now, a recent Lancet report has warned that annual prostate cancer cases may reach up to 71,000 by 2040, which is alarming, to say the least. However, advanced technologies like robotic-assisted surgery are providing hope by reshaping prostate cancer care, offering patients safer treatments with quicker recovery times, while enabling surgeons to work with greater precision and efficiency. </p>.<p>Prostate cancer is now being increasingly detected in younger men in their early 40s as opposed to much older men (as was the case in the past). This trend is extremely worrying as many men in this age range continue to ignore early warning signs. Problems such as frequent urination or difficulty passing urine are often brushed off as a natural part of ageing. As a result, people delay seeing a doctor, which worsens the condition. </p>.<p>Early detection is undoubtedly important to increase survival rates. If prostate cancer is caught in its early stages, it not only improves treatment outcomes but enhances the overall quality of life for the patient as they require less aggressive procedures, spend less time at the hospital, and are at a lower risk of developing long-term side-effects. </p>.<p><strong>Robotic-assisted surgery</strong></p>.<p>Advances in technology have transformed how prostate cancer is treated in India, bringing benefits for both patients and surgeons. Robotic-assisted surgery, supported by advanced systems like the da Vinci platform, has now become the preferred approach in many leading hospitals. Open surgery and laparoscopy, which were once the standard, are now rarely used.</p>.<p>Robotic systems give surgeons the ability to work with much greater precision inside the body. The surgical technique itself becomes more refined, with nerve sparing made easier, bladder neck preservation achieved more consistently, and the urethra clearly visible throughout the procedure. Because everything is under direct vision, the risk of urinary leaks into the abdomen is greatly reduced. The reconnection of the bladder and urethra, known as anastomosis, is stronger and more secure. This improves long-term results and translates into better functional outcomes for patients, particularly in terms of continence and sexual function. For patients, this means they are not only treated with greater safety, but they also recover more quickly. Many men are able to resume normal activities and even return to office work within a week. The risk of lasting complications such as erectile dysfunction or incontinence is much lower. </p>.<p><strong>Greater patient satisfaction</strong></p>.<p>Robotic technology is also helping surgeons manage their time and patient load more efficiently. Earlier, an open prostate surgery would take up most of a surgeon’s day. With robotic systems like the da Vinci, surgeons can now complete three or four procedures in the same time. </p>.<p><em>(The author is a robotic uro-oncology surgeon.)</em></p>