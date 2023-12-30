Simple winter sips to keep the sniffles away

Turmeric Latte
While international coffee majors have been making a killing with turmeric latte, grandmother’s haldi milk is gaining momentum on the cold circuit. “The golden milk is a warm and comforting beverage for winter. Turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, making it an excellent choice to support overall well-being during the cold months,” says Sushma P S, a dietitian.
Warm Apple Cider
Worried about weight loss? Bring in warm apple cider. “Rich in Vitamin C, it contains antioxidants that combat stress. Cinnamon, with its anti-inflammatory properties, adds a delightful flavour to the mix. Remember to stir it in,” says Sushma.
Lime and honey
Kickstart your winter morning on a warm note. Heat water and stir in the honey and lemon. “This drink is rich in Vitamin C, providing immune support. Warm water with lemon aids digestion and can help flush out toxins. Honey has antimicrobial properties and soothes a sore throat,” says Pratiksha Kadam, a dietician.
Cinnamon Hot Chocolate
Sprinkle in cinnamon for a delicious spin to your hot chocolate as you indulge in a binge watch on TV. “The cinnamon regulates blood sugar levels. It has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. Cocoa in dark chocolate contains antioxidants that may benefit heart health” says Sushma.