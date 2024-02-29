Let’s not stigmatise mental health

The social impact of conditions like psychosis, depression, substance use disorders, and various other conditions on those affected highlights the urgency of addressing mental health issues.

The origins of stigma trace back to the ancient Greek term ‘stigmata,’ resonating with narratives of shame and discredit, labelling individuals and communities, and eliciting negative social reactions.

Goffman’s seminal work, Stigma, reframes this narrative, asserting that societal responses are understood by whether people follow the norms. Fast forward to the present, and mental health stigma remains seeped in misconceptions resulting in a huge treatment gap.

The community’s perception that mental illness is due to possession by supernatural forces persists. This perpetuates outdated treatments and discriminatory attitudes, despite efforts to educate the public.