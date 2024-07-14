More than a cough & sneeze

Asthma, a chronic respiratory disease, impacts over 34 million individuals in India. The extensive prevalence of this condition has positioned India at the top spot globally for Disability-Adjusted Life Years (DALYs), with mortality rates three times higher than the global average. Despite these alarming statistics, asthma remains shrouded in misconceptions and stigma, particularly concerning its cornerstone treatment i.e. Inhalation therapy. This has contributed to a significant gap between the number of people affected by asthma in India, accounting for only about 13% of the global burden, and the number of deaths caused by the disease, which make up a staggering 42% of all global asthma-related deaths.
Managing symptoms
Asthma is a condition that causes the airways to become narrow and inflamed, resulting in excess mucus production. This leads to difficulties in breathing and symptoms such as coughing, wheezing (a whistling sound when breathing out), and shortness of breath. While asthma cannot be cured, its symptoms can be managed effectively. Managing asthma involves achieving optimal symptom control to improve health outcomes, including better disease control and fewer exacerbations. Typically, this is done through inhaled medication, using a combination of daily maintenance and as needed reliever therapies. However, the success of this treatment largely depends on patient adherence — whether the medication is taken as prescribed by a doctor.
It’s concerning that less than 9% of diagnosed patients use inhaled corticosteroids, indicating low treatment adherence. These challenges are compounded by factors like limited access to healthcare, inadequate device training, and guidance. Therefore, addressing these issues requires a fundamental shift in how asthma care is approached in India.
Overriding misconceptions
With only about 23% of asthmatics calling their condition by its actual name, asthma carries a heavy social stigma in India. As a result, early symptoms often go unnoticed or are ignored, delaying vital medical intervention which is crucial for managing chronic respiratory diseases effectively. Misguided beliefs about inhalers being harmful or addictive further exacerbate the problem, leading to untreated
conditions or abrupt discontinuation of doctor-prescribed treatment.
Overcoming the widespread stigma surrounding asthma in India requires a multifaceted approach that begins with raising awareness and fostering informed discussions about the condition and its treatment. By providing accurate information, patients can be empowered to accept their diagnosis and adhere to prescribed therapies.
Awareness campaigns serve as vital tools in this endeavour, challenging misconceptions and promoting the benefits of inhalers in managing asthma effectively. These campaigns not only provide a platform for informed discussions about asthma but also help communities gain a better understanding of the condition. This understanding empowers patients to seek early intervention and adhere to doctor-prescribed treatments without fear of societal perceptions. Furthermore, integrating these initiatives with comprehensive support services that include screening, counselling, and device training, ensures that patients receive the necessary assistance to navigate their asthma journey with confidence, ultimately aiding in the goal of improved health outcomes and enhanced quality of life.
(The author is an interventional pulmonologist.)