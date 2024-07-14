More than a cough & sneeze

Asthma is a condition that causes the airways to become narrow and inflamed, resulting in excess mucus production. This leads to difficulties in breathing and symptoms such as coughing, wheezing (a whistling sound when breathing out), and shortness of breath. While asthma cannot be cured, its symptoms can be managed effectively. Managing asthma involves achieving optimal symptom control to improve health outcomes, including better disease control and fewer exacerbations. Typically, this is done through inhaled medication, using a combination of daily maintenance and as needed reliever therapies. However, the success of this treatment largely depends on patient adherence — whether the medication is taken as prescribed by a doctor.