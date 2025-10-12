<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold"><strong>Myth: Detoxes and cleanses are restorative and good for your general health and well-being</strong></span></p>.<p class="bodytext">The word detox has been part of mainstream health conversations for a while now. Earlier, it was largely used only in medical or clinical settings, where a health practitioner would ensure that toxins, such as poisons or harmful substances, are flushed out of the system. Today, a detox has come to be accepted as a wellness practice, one that can be practised by anyone. There is a glut of detox diet programmes and packages, including liver and colon cleanse regimens, that claim to be restorative. </p>.<p class="bodytext">However, experts point out that there is not much research that supports the idea of detoxes. As early as 2015, a review published in Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics cited the absence of “compelling research” that backs the concept of detox diets. While ingredients like milk thistle and turmeric are often used in liver cleanses and detox products, John Hopkins Medicine hepatologists note the absence of “adequate clinical trial data in humans to recommend the routine use of these natural compounds for prevention.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">The role of the liver, kidneys and the intestines is to remove waste, and in a healthy functioning individual, these organs are already performing detoxification, unless there is a consumption of some harmful or toxic substance that needs medical intervention. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Some detox diets may actually cause nutritional imbalances; detox supplements and products may contain certain herbs that may not necessarily work for all. Detox programmes can also lead to muscle loss, anaemia and electrolyte imbalances. Further, detox kits and products may also end up being a burden on your wallet. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Instead, sticking to the basics helps – ensure you have a balanced diet, exercise, hydration and sleep. Indulgence in junk food, sweets and carbonated/sugary drinks can pose a burden on your liver so be mindful of your eating habits. Overindulgence could lead to problems like non alcoholic fatty liver disease, because of the accumulation of visceral fat around your organs. </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic"><em>(Mythbuster is a column that picks up a popular wellness belief and examines if it is true, false, or maybe lies somewhere in between.)</em></span></p>