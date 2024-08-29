New blood test device detects deadly brain cancer within one hour: Report

A new blood test device allows a person to take a blood test for detection of a deadly brain cancer within one hour, known as Glioblastoma, as per Interesting Engineering.

The test kit, developed by researchers at the University of Notre Dame, requires only a small blood sample to diagnose indications of glioblastoma within one hour and is very easy to use.

“Our technique is not specific to glioblastoma, but it was particularly appropriate to start with it because of how deadly it is and the lack of early screening tests available. Our hope is that if early detection is more feasible, then there is an increased chance of survival,” the publication quoted Hsueh-Chia Chang, the Bayer Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at Notre Dame and lead author of the study, as saying.