New obesity guidelines target more than just BMI to guide treatment

Mumbai: Internationally-acclaimed experts have submitted new obesity guidelines based on associated conditions and not BMI alone. These new health parameters were recently published in the Journal of the Association of Physicians of India (JAPI).

The study involved a group of endocrinologists, diabetologists, cardiologists, gynecologists and bariatric surgeons.

Dr Shashank Shah, internationally acclaimed bariatric surgeon and former President Obesity and Metabolic Surgery Society of India (OSSI) and ex-President of All India Association for Advancing Research in Obesity (AIAARO), along with Prof. Dr Neeta Rohit Deshpande, endocrinologist and obesity physician, wrote the paper.

The new guidelines need immediate action and implementation by all medical experts and associations of the medical fraternity ahead of the new year 2024.

According to the guidelines, in India, a person is considered overweight when their BMI is between 23-25 kg/m2, while a person with a BMI over 25 k/m2 is considered obese.