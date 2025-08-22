Menu
India will not compromise farmers' interests in any trade deal with US: Amit Shah

"Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) has made it clear that any trade deal will not go above the interests of India," Shah said at the Manorama News Conclave in Kochi.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 12:54 IST
