Psychology behind hoax bomb threats

On February 24, a Bengaluru resident was detained for making a hoax bomb call to delay his wife’s flight from Mumbai. Such hoax threats are commonplace. C K Baba, DCP (south east), shares, “Earlier, when I was handling north east Bengaluru, we used to get many such calls from people who weren’t able to make it to the airport on time. They would call the airport or the airline to say there was a bomb on the flight. Sometimes they would get other people involved.”