Suicide Prevention Month: Need to focus on suicide loss survivors, say experts

Mysuru: Experts say that the problems and trauma faced by suicide loss survivors are not paid much attention to.

On the sidelines of Suicide Prevention Month that is celebrated in September, V R Priyanka, a Mysuru-based certified suicide prevention gatekeeper said, “We know that a life is lost to suicide every 40 seconds, in India. But, do we think of the lives of 135 people that are affected around each suicidal death? This is a forgotten group that needs a little more care”.

Re-engage in life

Priyanka, a psychologist, who researched on ‘Suicide prevention’ for her PhD degree, said, “It is never easy to overcome the death of a loved one. Be it after years of suffering with illness, by accident or by suicide. However, people in grief are expected to resolve or become less intense and re-engage in life within six months. Sometimes, for some people, this process becomes complex and prolonged. More so, if they have lost their loved one, by suicide”.

“Loss by suicide is usually unexpected. Often, survivors are not ready to accept that the death of their loved one was intentional. Unlike in other forms of death, wherein survivors can direct their anger towards God, fate or destiny, their loved one is the cause for the result, in suicide. They may feel guilty, for not having done ‘enough’, to help the victim deal with stressful circumstances. On the other hand, they feel abandoned, for having been left behind. This mixed emotion makes their grief more intricate, intense and difficult to sort out. Suicide loss survivors would be left with many unanswered questions,” Priyanka pointed out.