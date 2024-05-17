Years lost to poor health due to blood pressure, sugar increased by 50% between 2000-21: Study

"Though metabolic in nature, developing these risk factors can often be influenced by various lifestyle factors, especially among younger generations," said Michael Brauer, an affiliate professor at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), University of Washington, US.

"They also are indicative of an ageing population that is more likely to develop these conditions with time," said Brauer. The IHME coordinates the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study, the "largest and most comprehensive effort to quantify health loss across places and over time." The researchers forming the GBD 2021 Risk Factors Collaborators presented estimates of disease burden due to 88 risk factors for preventable, non-communicable diseases and associated health outcomes for 204 countries and territories from 1990 to 2021. Disease burden is the impact of a health problem on a given population, measured through varied indicators such as deaths, disability, or financial costs.