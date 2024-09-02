'100 per cent' see Rahul Gandhi as PM when Congress comes to power: Singhvi

Asked about Gandhi assuming the mantle of leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha and whether he sees him as a future prime minister, the four-time MP said, "Forgot me, ask BJP friends. All this trolling you used to see, why is there admiration even though it is a grudging admiration, because you realise that (they were) lampooning a sincere person, lampooning a person who is direct, forthright and conceptual, not fluffy at the edges, rhetorical, political, big words. The sincerity is coming through and people are realising it."

"People realise he walks the talk, literally. People realise he means what he says and says what he means. It's exactly the opposite of what the prime minister does. So I think this whole concept and equation is changing," he told PTI.