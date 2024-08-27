NDA holds majority in Rajya Sabha after 12 members elected unopposed to Upper House

New Delhi: Twelve people were on Tuesday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha with all but one belonging to the NDA, giving the ruling BJP-led coalition majority in the Upper House.

Nine of the 12 seats went to BJP while its allies NCP and Rashtriya Lok Manch won one each in Maharashtra and Bihar respectively. Congress won the remaining lone seat from Telangana.

Before the results, the NDA had the support of 110 MPs, including six unaligned nominated members and an independent from Haryana, and it rose to 121 in a House of 237. There are eight vacancies – four each from Jammu and Kashmir and nominated category – in Rajya Sabha.