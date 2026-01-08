<p>New Delhi: Around 1.34 lakh kg of narcotics, worth around Rs 1,980 crore, were seized by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narcotics-control-bureau">Narcotics Control Bureau</a> (NCB) in 2025 while arresting close to 1,000 drug traffickers.</p><p>According to the agency, 1,33,965 kg of drugs were seized last year, and its stepped up campaign against organised syndicates led to the arrest of 994 traffickers, including 25 foreign nationals, in 447 cases.</p><p>The NCB also managed to increase its conviction rate from 60.8% in 2024 to 67% last year, ensuring jail terms for 265 drug offenders in 131 cases whose trial was concluded, the NCB has said.</p><p>Of the 265 convicts, including nine foreigners, 39 were awarded the maximum sentence of 20 years while 210 were sentenced to 10 years or more but less than 20 years in jail. A total fine of Rs 3.3 crore was imposed on the convicts. </p>.NCB busts international drug syndicate operating from Bengaluru, seizes 160 kg 'khat' leaves.<p>To further strengthen its prosecution framework, the NCB said it institutionalised a robust system for monitoring trial cases at the zonal, regional, and headquarters levels. </p><p>In a bid to send a “clear and strong message” to drug trafficking syndicates, it said, special emphasis was given on the swift disposal of seized narcotic drugs, and 77,773 kg, valued at around Rs 3,889 crore, was destroyed in 2025.</p><p>The NCB was also successful in getting 16 preventive detention orders issued by the competent authority against habitual offenders. Strong measures were taken against the illegal proceeds of narcotic drug trafficking by freezing assets worth Rs 96.69 crore in 70 cases last year.</p>.NCB secures deportation of accused in LSD smuggling case .<p>During 2025, the NCB also managed to get 14 Interpol Red Notices, 22 Interpol Blue Notices and one Interpol Silver Notice issued. As a result of effective coordination with foreign law enforcement agencies, five absconders were successfully deported from the UAE, Sri Lanka and Malaysia.</p><p>With the help of MANAS Helpline (Madak Padarth Nishedh Asuchna Kendra), the national anti-narcotics helpline – 1933, a total of 110 cases were registered. The helpline received over 1.19 lakh citizen interactions, including several actionable drug-related tips. </p>.NCB-Mumbai Zonal Unit destroys 1835 kg Mephedrone, 341 kg other contraband substances.<p>Last year also saw the NCB unravelling six clandestine drug laboratories operating in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh from where 110 kg of narcotic drugs were seized. These laboratories were mainly engaged in the illegal production of synthetic drugs such as mephedrone, alprazolam and ketamine.</p><p>The NCB’s key operations to dismantle international drug networks included 'Operation Crystal Fortress' in which 328 kg of methamphetamine was seized in Delhi. 'Under Operation Ketamelon', one of the largest darknet drug syndicates in India was cracked, leading to the seizure of 1,127 LSD blots, 131.66 grams of ketamine and cryptocurrency worth Rs 70 lakh. </p><p>‘Operation Med Max’ dismantled an international pharmaceutical trafficking network spread across four continents and more than 10 countries. The Mumbai wing of the NCB seized 200 grams of cocaine concealed inside a projector being sent to Australia via courier, the NCB added.</p>