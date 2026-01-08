Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

1.34 lakh kg of drugs, worth Rs 1,980 crore, seized in 2025: NCB

Close to 1,000 drug traffickers arrested in 447 cases during the year
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 10:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 10:10 IST
India NewsIndiaNarcotics Control Bureaunarcotic drugs

Follow us on :

Follow Us