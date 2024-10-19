Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

17 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka repatriated

Fishermen from both countries are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other's waters.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 09:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 09:14 IST
India NewsWorld newsSri Lanka

Follow us on :

Follow Us