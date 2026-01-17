Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Hyderabad varsity students boycott classes to mark Rohith Vemula's death anniversary

Vemula hanged himself in a hostel room on the UoH campus on January 17, 2016.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 13:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 January 2026, 13:58 IST
India NewsHyderabadTelanganaUniversity of Hyderabad

Follow us on :

Follow Us