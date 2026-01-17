<p>The Karnataka Home Department on Saturday granted permission to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=KSCA">KSCA</a>) to host international and IPL matches at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Benagluru%20">Bengaluru</a>. </p><p>In a press release, KSCA said that the permission is subject to compliance with specific terms and conditions prescribed by the government and concerned authorities. </p><p>"The Association has already presented a detailed compliance roadmap before the Expert Review Committee and remains fully committed to implementing all safety, security, and crowd-management measures in letter and spirit," KSCSA said in the statement. </p>.RCB proposes advanced AI video analytics technology for crowd management at Chinnaswamy Stadium .<p>No high-level matches have been played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium since the June 4 stampede that claimed the lives of 11 people. The stadium also lost out on an opportunity to host ICC T20 World Cup matches that will be played in India next month.</p>.<p>The development comes only a day after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) proposed to install 300-350 AI-enabled cameras at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and offered to bear the estimated cost of Rs 4.50 crore for better crowd management.</p>.RCB mulls AI cameras at Chinnaswamy Stadium .<p>"The advanced surveillance technology will empower the KSCA and law enforcement agencies to efficiently manage crowd movement, ensure disciplined queueing, monitor unauthorised access through real-time tracking of entries and exits, and significantly enhance overall fan safety," RCB had said in the statement. </p><p>The incident on June 4 had happened during RCB's victory celebrations. The team had won the IPL title for the first time in 18 years and a victory parade was organised to celebrate the success.</p> <p>Recently, KSCA's efforts to get high-profile matches back at the stadium went in vain as police denied permission to host Vijay Hazare Trophy matches based on the observations of the review committee that inspected the venue. </p><p>The matches were shifted to BCCI’s Centre of Excellence near Devanahalli airport. </p><p>The newly elected body at the KSCA had requested the government to allow matches to be held at Chinnaswamy following an unofficial ban after the June 4.</p><p>The association officials had even offered to conduct the matches behind closed doors, but the authorities refused. </p><p>The Chinnaswamy Stadium has been the home ground for RCB in IPL for most parts of the 18 seasons. Only exceptions were when the tournament was hosted in South Africa due to elections in the country and in the UAE during the Covid-19 pandemic period.</p>