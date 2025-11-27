Menu
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi High Court grants time to government to reply to convict's plea for furlough

Justice Ravinder Dudeja also allowed a plea by Khokhar seeking to advance the date of hearing from February 4, 2026 to an earlier date.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 09:54 IST
Published 27 November 2025, 09:54 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi High Court

