2 persons get life sentence for killing finance manager of salon chain in Mumbai

Mumbai: A sessions court here on Tuesday sentenced two former staffers of a salon chain to life imprisonment for killing their 28-year-old colleague Kriti Vyas in 2018.

The body of Vyas has not yet been found.

Additional sessions judge M G Deshpande on Monday held Siddhesh Tamhankar and his female colleague guilty under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence).

On Tuesday, the judge sentenced both of them to life imprisonment.

The duo worked as account executive and account manager at a salon chain in suburban Andheri and used to report to Vyas, who was the finance manager.

Vyas was allegedly killed because she had issued a memo to one of the accused for not working properly. Besides losing their job, the two feared their affair might get exposed.