Jammu logs heaviest downpour since 1973; Udhampur breaks all-time rainfall record with 629 mm

<p>Srinagar: Jammu witnessed unprecedented monsoon fury on Wednesday as Udhampur district smashed its all-time rainfall record, receiving a staggering 629.4 mm of rain in just 24 hours, while Jammu city logged 296 mm — its heaviest downpour since 1973.</p><p>The torrential rain triggered deadly landslides, flash floods, and widespread destruction across the region, leaving authorities scrambling to rescue stranded residents and restore connectivity.</p><p>Officials from the Meteorological Department said Udhampur’s rainfall surpassed all previously recorded figures for a single day, making it the wettest 24-hour spell in the district’s history. “This is the highest rainfall ever recorded in Udhampur in one day. The intensity and duration were extraordinary,” an official said.</p><p>In Jammu, the 296 mm rainfall was the heaviest since the 1973 deluge, which had left much of the city submerged. Tuesday’s downpour inundated roads, swept away vehicles, and caused major waterlogging in several neighbourhoods. At least a dozen low-lying localities were cut off as water gushed into residential areas.</p>.Torrential rains in parts of J&K trigger flood-like situation, bridge damaged on Jammu-Pathankot highway.<p>The heavy rain unleashed a series of landslides along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, forcing authorities to suspend traffic. Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded for hours as road-clearing operations were hampered by continuous sliding of rocks and debris.</p><p>In Udhampur, swollen streams and seasonal nullahs swept away sections of roads, cutting off several villages from the district headquarters. Officials said a number of houses and shops collapsed under the force of gushing waters. Rescue teams were pressed into service to shift families from vulnerable areas.</p><p>Electricity supply and mobile connectivity was disrupted in wide swathes of Jammu and Kashmir after power poles were uprooted. Several mobile towers were damaged, snapping communication lines in the region. Railway tracks near Jammu also reported flooding, leading to temporary disruption of train services.</p><p>Bridges connecting remote areas were either submerged or washed away, officials said, adding to the difficulties of rescue teams.</p><p>The administration has sounded a high alert across Jammu and Udhampur districts. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said efforts are underway to provide immediate relief to affected families.</p><p>The Meteorological Department has forecast more rainfall in parts of Jammu region over the next 24 hours, raising concerns of fresh landslides and flooding. Authorities have appealed to people living along riverbanks and hill slopes to move to safer ground.</p><p>Disaster management officials said the scale of rainfall in Udhampur has underscored the increasing frequency of extreme weather events in Jammu and Kashmir, which has seen multiple cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods this monsoon.</p>