Couldn’t we prevent this tragedy: J&K CM's veiled attack on L-G

<p>Srinagar: In a veiled attack on the Lieutenant Governor's administration, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday questioned whether authorities could have averted the Katra tragedy that claimed 32 lives after flash floods swept through the pilgrimage town.</p><p>"Couldn't we take the measures to prevent the situation despite receiving weather alerts in advance?" Omar told reporters in Jammu after visiting flood-hit areas to assess the situation. "We will look into it later why the people were not taken to a safe place."</p><p>The Chief Minister expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives and widespread destruction. "Low-lying areas have witnessed major damage. People have lost everything in a matter of hours," he said, adding that the government would ensure relief and rehabilitation on priority.</p><p>Omar also said that steps would be initiated to relocate families living illegally in vulnerable areas to safer zones. "We can't rebuild their houses again and again but they will be shifted to safer places," he asserted.</p><p>The tragedy unfolded after days of incessant rainfall triggered flash floods and landslides across Jammu and adjoining districts, inundating large swathes of land and damaging residential and commercial properties. Officials said rescue and relief operations were underway, with special teams pressed into service to evacuate stranded people and provide immediate aid.</p><p>Omar, who arrived in Jammu on Wednesday morning to personally review the situation, directed the administration to remain on high alert as the weather department has forecast more heavy rains. </p>