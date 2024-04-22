2,018 cases against MPs/MLAs decided in year 2023, SC told

Out of 5,175 cases pending as on November 2022, 2,116 (40 per cent) cases were pending for more than five years, the report stated.

The amicus curiae said it was necessary for the high court to call for a report from the presiding officers of the Special Court MP/MLA of all those cases which are pending for three or more years with reason for long pendency.

The high court may thereafter, pass appropriate orders on micro examination of each case with a positive direction that a trial may be completed within one year.

Hansaria also asked the court to direct for creating a model website on the pattern of National Judicial Data Grid to upload real time information on the progress of the trial of cases against law makers.

"The right to information being a part of freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution included the right of the citizens to know the progress of the trial of cases against law makers," the report said.

"This court has repeatedly held that the voters are entitled to know about the criminal antecedents of the law makers which would include the progress of the trial and the reasons for delay. Such right has been affirmed by this court in various pronouncements," it added.