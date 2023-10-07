2020 Delhi riots: Man who pointed gun at cop gets bail

Shahrukh Pathan, who hogged media spotlight as he pointed a pistol at a policeman and threatened to kill him during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, was granted bail on Saturday.

Pathan, however, will remain in jail as he is an accused in another rioting case.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat pronounced the order on a bail plea by Pathan, who was accused of being part of a riotous mob that inflicted gunshot injury to a person. The alleged incident happened near Maujpaur Chowk on February 24, 2020.