2024 Lok Sabha Elections Results: Preparations in full swing for counting of votes

With less than 24 hours to go for the mega counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections on June 4, the preparations are in full swing. Most exit polls have predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls. On the other hand, INDIA bloc leaders have urged the EC to ensure that postal ballots are counted and their results declared before the outcome of the EVMs is announced.