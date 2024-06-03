Home
2024 Lok Sabha Elections Results: Preparations in full swing for counting of votes

With less than 24 hours to go for the mega counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections on June 4, the preparations are in full swing. Most exit polls have predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls. On the other hand, INDIA bloc leaders have urged the EC to ensure that postal ballots are counted and their results declared before the outcome of the EVMs is announced.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 June 2024, 11:20 IST
BJP workers prepare sweet ahead of vote counting of Lok Sabha elections, in Patna.

Credit: PTI

Voting Machines (EVMs) and other election material being brought to a strong room, following voting in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kullu.

Credit: PTI

EVMs and other election material being brought to Keylong from Kaza, following voting in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Lahaul &amp; Spiti.

Credit: PTI

EVMs and other election material being brought to Keylong from Kaza, following voting in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Lahaul &amp; Spiti.

Credit: PTI

Security personnel stand guard outside a counting centre, a day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu.

Credit: PTI

A security personnel checks a vehicle outside a counting centre, a day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu.

Credit: PTI

Senior officers inspect the counting centre a day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, in Bulandshahr, UP.

Credit: PTI

Polling officials at a counting centre a day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Security personnel stand guard outside a counting centre, a day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Published 03 June 2024, 11:20 IST
India NewsBJPBharatiya Janata PartyCongressIndian PoliticsLok Sabha electionsLok Sabha Elections 2024

