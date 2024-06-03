2024 Lok Sabha Elections Results: Preparations in full swing for counting of votes

BJP workers prepare sweet ahead of vote counting of Lok Sabha elections, in Patna.
Voting Machines (EVMs) and other election material being brought to a strong room, following voting in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kullu.
EVMs and other election material being brought to Keylong from Kaza, following voting in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Lahaul & Spiti.
Security personnel stand guard outside a counting centre, a day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu.
A security personnel checks a vehicle outside a counting centre, a day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu.
Senior officers inspect the counting centre a day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, in Bulandshahr, UP.
Polling officials at a counting centre a day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.
Security personnel stand guard outside a counting centre, a day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.
Published 03 June 2024, 11:20 IST