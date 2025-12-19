<p>Belagavi: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday clarified that the videos of the inmates possessing banned items in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, which went viral recently, were shot during the BJP’s tenure.</p>.<p>While replying to the question by BJP MLC Kishore Kumar Puttur in the Legislative Council on Thursday, he said, “I am not passing on the blame, but I have verified the videos and I can provide proof that they were recorded during the BJP’s tenure. The videos which went viral recently were very old, I even have a timeline of those videos.”</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Parameshwara informed the House that the new Prisons DG, who was appointed recently, had raided Parappana Agrahara Prison and seized over 60 mobile phones.</p>.Karnataka government has declared 'war' on drug menace: Home Minister G Parameshwara.<p>“Not just phones, the officials have even seized knives. We are even aware that drugs enter the prison. I am not escaping from my responsibilities. The inquiry against the officers is going on and we will not spare them if they are found guilty,” the minister said.</p>.<p>However, Parameshwara said that the government was considering the petitions of the residents in and around prisons and trying to find a technical solution for the jammers issue. “As we have installed jammers, the residents around the prisons are unable to get a phone network. We are discussing with the service providers for a solution,” he said.</p>.<p>As per the data provided in the last two years, 153 cases were registered against prisoners using/having banned items from prisons across the state.</p>