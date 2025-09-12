<p>New Delhi: One in every five <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> members, MLAs and MLCs — 1,107 of the 5,204 or 21% — are dynasts, according to an analysis by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/association-for-democratic-reforms">Association for Democratic Reforms</a> (ADR).</p><p>Almost half of the women lawmakers — 251 of 539 (47%) — are dynasts as opposed to 18% male lawmakers (856 of 4,665), with the report showing that dynastic representation is more than twice as high among women compared with men.</p><p>When it comes to parties, one in every third lawmaker in the Congress is a dynast — 258 out of 817 or 32% — while the BJP’s share of dynasts is 371 out of 2,124 (17%) lawmakers.</p><p><strong>Highest in Uttar Pradesh</strong></p><p>Uttar Pradesh has the highest number (141 of 604 or 23%) of dynastic lawmakers, while Andhra Pradesh (34% or 86 out of 255) has the highest proportion of such people’s representatives. Karnataka has 94 of 326 or 29% dynastic MPs, MLAs and MLCs.</p>. <p>“<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dynasty-politics">Dynasty politics</a> in India refers to the practice where political power is concentrated within families, with multiple members from the same family holding elected positions or influential roles in politics. It involves the transfer of political influence, seats, or leadership from one generation to another, often leveraging family name, wealth, and networks,” the ADR said.</p>.28% sitting women lawmakers face criminal cases, 17 billionaire MPs, MLAs: ADR.<p>Of the 1,107 dynastic lawmakers, the Lok Sabha has the highest representation at 31% (167 of the 543 members), followed by MLCs 22%, Rajya Sabha members 21% and MLAs 20%.</p><p>Among the national parties, the Congress showed a high prevalence of dynastic lawmakers, and the CPI(M) had the least at 8% (seven out of 87).</p><p><strong>Among State parties</strong></p><p>Among State parties, 406 of 1,809 lawmakers are dynasts — NCP-SP (42%), National Conference (42%), YSR Congress (38%), TDP (36%) and NCP (34%) exhibit "strong dynastic tendencies, often rooted in regional family dynasties". </p><p>In contrast, the Trinamool Congress (10%) and the AIADMK (4%) have lower rates, "possibly due to charismatic non-dynastic leadership". The Samajwadi Party, JD(U), AGP and RJD also exhibit high dynastic influence, with nearly 30% or more of their elected representatives being from political families.</p><p>The report said large States with strong party organisations (like Tamil Nadu 15% and West Bengal 9%) show lower dynasticism when compared with smaller or mid-sized States (Jharkhand 28%, Himachal Pradesh 27%). "This suggests that cadre-based or ideological parties (DMK, AIADMK, Left, TMC) may dilute dynastic entry more effectively than regional family-run outfits," it said.</p>.Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Average increase of 43% in assets of 324 MPs recontesting polls, ADR report shows.<p>Dynastic rates among women exceed those among males in nearly all States — Maharashtra 69% women vs 28% men; Andhra Pradesh 69% vs 29%; Bihar 57% vs 22% male; Telangana 64% vs 21%.</p><p>Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of dynastic women lawmakers at 29 of 69 (42%), followed by Maharashtra 27 of 39 (69%), Bihar 25 of 44 (57%), and Andhra Pradesh 20 of 29 (69%).</p><p>Female dynastic prevalence (47%) being much higher than that of males (18%) indicates that women’s entry is systemically mediated by family connections. </p><p>"In States like Jharkhand (73% of women dynastic) and Maharashtra (69%), nearly all women in politics rely on family networks. This shows that while dynasticism opens doors for women, it simultaneously limits space for first-generation non-dynastic female politicians," the ADR said.</p><p>Left parties like the CPI(M) and newer parties like the AAP have the lowest dynasticism, aligning with their ideological positioning against elitism. In contrast, 'social justice' or caste-based regional parties — SP, RJD, JD(U) —exhibit 30–40% dynasticism, it said.</p>