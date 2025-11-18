2.25 crore ineligible beneficiaries of free monthly ration scheme removed in last 4-5 months

<p>New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said that about 2.25 crore ineligible beneficiaries of the free monthly ration scheme have been removed in the last 4-5 months.</p><p>Many of these beneficiaries had passed away, or had directorship in companies and owned four-wheelers.</p><p>"To ensure better targeting of "rightful" beneficiaries, around 2.25 crore ineligible beneficiaries have been weeded out from the National Food Security Act (NFSA)," Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra told reporters.</p><p>Another senior official of the ministry explained that the department of food and public distribution at the Centre identified the ineligible beneficiaries. The list was shared with state governments for proper verification of beneficiaries and then deletion, if found unfit.</p><p>The 5 kg free food grains (wheat and rice) per month is provided to only the poor as a means for providing them monthly sustenance.</p><p>The National Food Security Act (NFSA), which was passed by Parliament in 2013, provides for coverage of up to 75 per cent of rural population and up to 50 per cent of urban population.</p>.Centre weeds out 4.39 cr bogus ration cards under NFSA from 2013 to 2020.<p>This covers about two-thirds of the total population of the country, which comes to 81.35 crore, based on Census 2011.</p><p>States are responsible for identification of beneficiaries and issuance of their ration cards. Deletion of ineligible beneficiaries and addition of eligible beneficiaries under the Act is a continuous process. The eligibility criteria is also being fixed by states.</p><p>Free foodgrains are being provided under the two categories of beneficiaries -- Antodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) households and priority households (PHH). The Act entitles 35 kg foodgrains per AAY household per month, whereas 5 kg foodgrain per PHH person per month.</p><p>There are more than 19 crore ration card holders in the country while there are around 5 lakh ration shops (fair price shops) across all states and Union Territories.</p>