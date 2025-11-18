Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

255 Pakistani drones neutralised so far this year: BSF

Speaking to the media in Amritsar, BSF Inspector General Atul Fulzele mentioned that visibility decreases during the fog season, which can be exploited by smugglers using drones.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 05:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 05:16 IST
India NewsPakistanBSF

Follow us on :

Follow Us