26 Indian fishermen died inside Pakistan jails in last 10 years

<p>Mumbai: In the last 10 years, as many as 26 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-fishermen">Indian fishermen</a> died in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan's</a> custody, according to information received under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rti">Right to Information Act (RTI).</a></p><p>The information of deaths of fishermen was obtained by Mumbai-based peace activist, writer and journalist <em>Jatin Desai.</em></p><p>In an RTI reply to Desai the High Commission of India in Islamabad said that between January 2014 and December 2023, 24 Indian fishermen died in Pakistan's custody. </p>.17 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka Navy for alleged illegal fishing.<p>Among the 24 deaths, two have been reported in 2024 - Vinod Laxman from Dahanu taluka of Palghar district, Maharashtra, passed away on 17 March and his mortal remains reached his village on 1 May. </p><p>Suresh Nathu died on 5 September and his family, friends are waiting for his mortal remains. “Pakistan must repatriate his mortal remains urgently,” Desai said in a press statement on Monday.</p><p>As on today 210 Indian fishermen are languishing in Pakistan's jail for crossing the maritime boundary 'inadvertently'. </p><p>“Around 180 Indian fishermen have completed their sentences and their nationality was also verified long ago,” he said. </p><p>The section (V) of the bilateral Agreement on Consular Access, 2008, categorically says," Both Governments agree to release and repatriate persons within one month of confirmation of their national status and completion of sentences." </p><p>“It means around 180 Indian fishermen should have been released and repatriated by Pakistan long ago….52 Indian fishermen are in Pakistan's jail for over three years. Other 130 Indian fishermen are in prison for more than two years. Around 10 Indian fishermen are not well also,” added Desai.</p>