<p>Mumbai: Thirty-six Indian workers, facing severe hardship due to employers in Oman and were stranded, have been safely brought back to India. </p><p>The issue was brought to the attention of Goyal recently by Govind Prasad, BJP President, Ward No. 24, North Mumbai, informing that 18 Indian workers in Oman, including one of his relatives, were being exploited by their employer and living in distressing conditions.</p><p>Goyal immediately directed his officers to take up the matter on top priority. His office promptly reached out to the Indian Embassy in Oman, requesting urgent intervention. </p><p>The Embassy, acting swiftly with the support of local authorities, not only traced the 18 workers but also located 18 additional Indians in similar distress.</p><p>“The safe return of 36 Indian workers from Oman is a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decisive leadership and the government’s unwavering resolve to protect every Indian life abroad. For us, serving Indians in distress is not just a responsibility, it is a sacred duty. Our workers abroad are the pride of the nation, and this government will leave no stone unturned to ensure their safety, dignity, and return home when needed,” said Goyal.</p><p>All 36 workers were shifted to a local Gurudwara that graciously offered them temporary shelter while the Embassy undertook procedural compliance for their return. Within days, the Embassy ensured that all the workers were safely repatriated to India.</p><p>These workers had travelled to Oman in search of better job opportunities but were subjected to severe exploitation by their employer. They faced delayed or partial salary payments, were confined to cramped accommodations, and had their passports confiscated. In some cases, loans were even taken in their names. The employer reportedly threatened them with arrest if they attempted to go away, leaving them completely helpless.</p><p>Goyal also appealed to all citizens to verify veracity of agents and potential employers before travelling abroad for employment. “A little caution can prevent immense suffering and protect people from fraudulent agents,” he said. </p>