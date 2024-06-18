41 airports across India get hoax bomb threat on email

The departure of a Dubai-bound flight with 286 passengers from Chennai International Airport was delayed following the hoax bomb threat but an inspection ruled out any threat. In Delhi too, a Dubai-bound plane received a bomb threat via email but no bomb was found when the plane was checked, the officer said.

The airports in Jaipur, Nagpur, Varanasi and Patna among others also received similar threat emails.

Security was stepped up in airports across the country following the threat emails. (ENDS)