41 airports across India get hoax bomb threat on email

New Delhi: Close on the heels of a similar threat to educational institutions, 41 airports across India on Tuesday received bomb threats over email and were declared a hoax after extensive anti-sabotage checks.
Officials said airport directors received identical emails from exhumedyou888@gmail.com which read, "Hello, there are explosives hidden in the Airport. The bombs will soon explode. You will all die."
Security officials conducted anti-sabotage checks and swept the terminals following the respective Bomb Threat Assessment Committee recommendations, officials said.
An online group called 'KNR', which reportedly issued similar emails to several schools in the Delhi-NCR on May 1, is suspected to be behind these hoax threat emails.
The departure of a Dubai-bound flight with 286 passengers from Chennai International Airport was delayed following the hoax bomb threat but an inspection ruled out any threat. In Delhi too, a Dubai-bound plane received a bomb threat via email but no bomb was found when the plane was checked, the officer said.
The airports in Jaipur, Nagpur, Varanasi and Patna among others also received similar threat emails.
Security was stepped up in airports across the country following the threat emails. (ENDS)
Published 18 June 2024, 15:37 IST