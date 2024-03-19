JOIN US
india

5 Most polluted capitals in the World; Delhi tops the list for the 4th consecutive year

Here we list the top five most polluted capitals in the World in 2023, as per the Air Quality Report 2023 conducted by Swiss organisation, IQAir.
Last Updated 19 March 2024, 06:12 IST

India's capital New Delhi topped the list of the World's most polluted capital for the fourth consecutive year in 2023. Delhi’s PM2.5 levels worsened from 89.1 micrograms per cubic metre in 2022 to 92.7 micrograms per cubic metre in 2023, according to Air Quality Report 2023 conducted by Swiss organisation IQAir.

Credit: PTI

Second the list is the capital city of Bangladesh, Dhaka. The city Dhaka in Bangladesh. The city faces severe air pollution issue due to rapid urbanization, heavy traffic congestion, industrial emissions, and the widespread burning of biomass for cooking and heating.

Credit: Reuters

Third on the list is Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. The PM2.5 concentration in Ouagadougou is approx. 11.8 times more than the WHO annual air quality guideline value.

Credit: Instagram/@maisonintegre

Dushanbe in Tajikistan came fourth on the list. The city battles various forms of pollution, including air pollution from vehicle exhaust, industrial emissions, and the burning of agricultural waste.

Credit: Pexels

Fifth on the list is Iraq's Baghdad as it grapples with air pollution caused by frequent protests and demonstrations.

Credit: Reuters

(Published 19 March 2024, 06:12 IST)
India News Delhi Air Pollution Iraq Pollution New Delhi Bangladesh AQI Baghdad Burkina Faso Dhaka Tajikistan Delhi News

