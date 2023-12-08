6 crore hospital admissions costing Rs 77,298 cr authorised under AB PM-JAY till Nov 30: Govt to LS

Also, they have been provided flexibility to change the cost of the package as per local requirements. The scheme provides treatment corresponding to a total of 1,949 procedures under 27 different specialities, including diseases such as cancer, diabetes and heart ailments.

Leprosy as a package is not included under PM-JAY. However, 26 procedures related to skin diseases and 549 procedures related to cancer are covered under AB PM-JAY.

"Further, to ensure that AB PM-JAY beneficiaries are not denied care for treatments/procedures that do not feature in the health benefit packages, one unspecified package has been included in it to avail treatment for such procedures under the scheme."