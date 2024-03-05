67% Indians endorse autocracy, 72% support military rule; highest among nations surveyed: Pew

In a recent Pew Research Center survey titled ‘Representative Democracy Remains A Popular Ideal, but People Around the World Are Critical of How It’s Working’, India emerged as a notable outlier in respondents' support for non-democratic forms of governance. The survey, conducted across 24 nations, delved into perspectives on various systems including representative democracy, autocracy, technocracy, and military rule.

Indian respondents' views present an intriguing contradiction. Although 79 per cent expressed support for representative democracy, they also demonstrated the highest level of support for autocracy among the surveyed nations.

Specifically, 67 per cent of respondents approve of autocracy, reflecting a notable increase from 55 per cent in 2017.