67% Indians endorse autocracy, 72% support military rule; highest among nations surveyed: Pew

In a recent Pew Research Center survey titled ‘Representative Democracy Remains A Popular Ideal, but People Around the World Are Critical of How It’s Working’, India emerged as a notable outlier in respondents' support for non-democratic forms of governance. The survey, conducted across 24 nations, delved into perspectives on various systems including representative democracy, autocracy, technocracy, and military rule.
Indian respondents' views present an intriguing contradiction. Although 79 per cent expressed support for representative democracy, they also demonstrated the highest level of support for autocracy among the surveyed nations.
Specifically, 67 per cent of respondents approve of autocracy, reflecting a notable increase from 55 per cent in 2017.
67% of Indian respondents approve of autocracy.
Credit: Pew Research Center
Additionally, India led in endorsing military rule, with a staggering 72 per cent in favour.
72% of Indian respondents endorsed military rule.
Credit: Pew Research Center
The survey revealed a correlation between income levels and acceptance of unchecked authority, suggesting that those with lower incomes were more inclined towards autocratic rule. Moreover, individuals with lower levels of education tended to view autocracy more favourably compared to their more educated counterparts.
There exists a correlation between per capita GDP and support for autocracy.
Credit: Pew Research Center
Interestingly, support for technocracy, where individuals with specialised expertise govern, saw a significant rise globally, potentially influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic. In India, this support increased from 65 per cent in 2017 to 82 per cent in 2023.
82% of Indian respondents supported Technocracy.
Credit: Pew Research Center
Regarding political representation, the survey highlighted skepticism among Indian respondents towards elected officials, with 55 per cent believing that officials do not care about the views of the general populace.
However, there was optimism regarding gender representation, with 68 per cent believing that policies would improve if more women held elected positions. This sentiment aligns with the Centre's recent move to introduce a gender quota through the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, aiming to provide one-third reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.
Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerged as one of the most favourable leaders globally, boasting a 79 per cent approval rating.
PM Modi boasts a 79% approval rating.
Credit: Pew Research Center
Among the world's opposition leaders, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also garnered significant support, with a 62 per cent favourability rating among Indian respondents.
Rahul Gandhi boasts a 62% approval rating.
Credit: Pew Research Center
The Pew Survey report compiled data from nationally representative surveys conducted among more than 27,000 adults across multiple countries, using phone and face-to-face interviews.
(Published 05 March 2024, 12:18 IST)