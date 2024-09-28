7,000 km-long car rally from Ladakh to Arunachal to mark IAF anniversary

New Delhi: A 7,000 km-long car rally from Ladakh's Thoise, one of the world's highest altitude air force stations, to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh will soon be held to mark the 92nd anniversary of the IAF, the defence ministry said on Saturday.

Before the formal flag-off of 'Vayu Veer Vijeta' rally from Thoise, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will give a warm send-off to the rally from the National War Memorial here on October 1.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) was established on October 8, 1932.