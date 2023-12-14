74 of the 92 missing centrally protected monuments traced: Centre

New Delhi: The performance audit report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India in 2013 had stated that 92 protected monuments were found missing, but 74 of them have been traced, the Centre informed Parliament on Thursday.

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha also said the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi to undertake a 'comprehensive examination' of various issues related to safety and security of protected monuments.

He (Reddy) was asked whether the "government is aware of the Standing Committee report that identified 92 Centrally Protected Monuments (CPMs) as 'missing' and the steps taken to locate and restore those missing monuments."