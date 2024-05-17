Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

FM Sitharaman meets representatives of industry bodies in Kolkata

Representatives of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Bharat Chamber of Commerce met the finance minister.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 19:20 IST
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 19:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Kolkata: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met representatives of industry bodies in Kolkata on Thursday.

Representatives of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Bharat Chamber of Commerce met the finance minister.

A Bharat Chamber of Commerce spokesperson said that its president NG Khaitan 'highlighted a few points regarding the incidence of double taxation, burden of compliance, and ease of doing business, and requested the minister to initiate appropriate actions to facilitate taxpayers and the industry'.

A memorandum on taxation was also submitted to the minister, he said.

The Indian Chamber of Commerce said its representatives had a courtesy meeting with Sitharaman.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 May 2024, 19:20 IST
India NewsWest BengalNirmala Sitharaman

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT