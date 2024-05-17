FM Sitharaman meets representatives of industry bodies in Kolkata

Kolkata: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met representatives of industry bodies in Kolkata on Thursday.
Representatives of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Bharat Chamber of Commerce met the finance minister.
A Bharat Chamber of Commerce spokesperson said that its president NG Khaitan 'highlighted a few points regarding the incidence of double taxation, burden of compliance, and ease of doing business, and requested the minister to initiate appropriate actions to facilitate taxpayers and the industry'.
A memorandum on taxation was also submitted to the minister, he said.
The Indian Chamber of Commerce said its representatives had a courtesy meeting with Sitharaman.
Published 16 May 2024, 19:20 IST