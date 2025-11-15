<p>New Delhi: About 79 per cent of Indian organizations experienced a ransomware attack in the past year and 91 per cent paid a ransom to recover their data or stop the attack, said the latest findings of a Rubrik Zero Labs survey.<br><br>Rubrik Zero Labs is the dedicated cybersecurity research unit of the US-based data security firm Rubrik.</p>.Malayalam writer Leelavathy comes under cyber attack for sympathising with the plight of Gaza children.<p>The report titled– Identity Crisis: Understanding and Building Resilience against Identity-Driven Threats, says, "In 2025, only 32 per cent of India respondents believed they could fully recover from a cyber incident in 12 hours or less."<br><br>It further said that a total 34 per cent of Indian organizations believe that it would take more than 2 days to recover and achieve full-service operations post identity-based attack.<br><br>“90 per cent of Indian organizations plan to hire dedicated professionals in<br>the next 12 months to manage and enhance digital identity<br>management, infrastructure, and security’ the report said.<br><br>According to the report, the increase in the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) agents among enterprises is leading to a surge in non-human identities and agentic identities which will necessitate robust incidents.<br><br>"Attackers are now frequently targeting both human and non-human identities. It's the fastest route to critical systems and data, fundamentally changing the face of Indian cyber defense," said Ashish Gupta, Managing Director, India and Head of Engineering at Rubrik.<br><br>"For Indian organizations, which manage complex hybrid environments involving multiple identity providers (Active Directory, cloud IdPs, SaaS, and NHIs), this complexity creates numerous failure points. Identity systems and data are the two assets attackers most often exploit. Therefore, going beyond prevention, the key to true resilience is ensuring the rapid protection and recovery of both," he added. </p>