Class Act: School buddies script defence history in South Block

Four decades ago, they were classmates who had each other’s back. Now, a pleasant turn of events has once again brought the two school buddies together.

Gen Upendra Dwivedi took over as the Chief of the Army Staff on Sunday and moved into his office on the first floor of the South Block in New Delhi. A few rooms away sits his childhood friend Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, who assumed the charge as the Chief of the Naval Staff a couple of months ago.

Gen Dwivedi and Admiral Tripathi were students at the Sainik School Rewa in Madhya Pradesh way back in 1973, which makes it the first such case of two class friends from the same school reaching the top post in two branches of the military.

Admiral Tripathi, however, could not welcome his classmate in the South Block as he was away in Bangladesh on an official tour. But over the next two years, the two classmates will have to sit down regularly not only to make India more secure, but also to impart jointness among the three services.