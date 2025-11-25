<p>Mumbai: Not everyone can claim a thoroughly deserved stardom of 60 years, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/naseeruddin-shah">Naseeruddin Shah</a> said on Tuesday as he remembered <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmendra">Dharmendra</a>, his co-star in <em>Ghulami</em> and two other movies.</p>.<p>Dharmendra died on Monday at the age of 89.</p>.Dharmendra’s funeral: Bachchans, Khans & others pay homage to 'son of the soil'.<p>Sharing the poster of the 1985 J P Dutta movie, Shah wrote on Instagram, "This was the first time I met the great man himself, I was privileged to work with him on two other projects besides this one. A Dharmendra sized hole is impossible to fill. I treasure the affection I received from him. Not everyone can claim a 60 year long thoroughly deserved stardom. May he rest in eternal peace. Aameen." </p>.<p>Shah and Dharmendra also worked on the 1992 film <em>Tahalka</em> and the 2023 historic drama series <em>Taj: Divided by Blood</em>. </p>