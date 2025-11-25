Menu
'A Dharmendra sized hole impossible to fill': Naseeruddin Shah pays tribute to his 'Ghulami' co-star

Sharing the poster of the 1985 J P Dutta movie, Shah wrote on Instagram, 'A Dharmendra sized hole is impossible to fill. I treasure the affection I received from him.'
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 10:16 IST
Published 25 November 2025, 10:16 IST
