'AAP maintains silence on social justice issues,' says Rajendra Pal Gautam after joining Congress

New Delhi: Rajendra Pal Gautam, who quit Arvind Kejriwal Ministry following a controversy over attending a Dalit meeting where Hindu deities were allegedly denounced two years ago, joined the Congress on Friday after accusing the AAP of not keen on following social justice agenda.
Gautam (56), a prominent Dalit leader in the capital who also resigned as AAP MLA, joined the party in the presence of Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, Media Department chairperson Pawan Khera and Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav among others.
The joining of Gautam, who attacked the AAP on social justice plank, comes at a time when Congress is engaged in negotiations with the Kejriwal-led party for an alliance in poll-bound Haryana. A lawyer-turned-politician, he joined AAP in 2014 and won from Seemapuri in 2015 and 2020 polls.
#WATCH | Delhi AAP MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam joins Congress in the presence of party's general secretary KC Venugopal, party's Delhi chief Devender Yadav and party leader Pawan Khera. pic.twitter.com/jDck78d4ND— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2024
Gautam resigned as minister in October 2022 after his attendance at a meeting of Dalits who were converting to Buddhism triggered a controversy after BJP whipped up a campaign alleging that Hindu deities were insulted. He said he had not done anything wrong and was merely repeating "22 vows" of B R Ambedkar, which Dalits across the country do every year.
AAP or Kejriwal did not come out in his defence, which attracted criticism. Fearing that the issue could have an impact on AAP's prospects in poll-bound Gujarat where the BJP has ratcheted up the issue, the party had said, "Delhi CM and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal is extremely displeased with minister Rajendra Pal Gautam."
Inducting "a true Ambedkarist" Gautam into the party, Venugopal said the Congress is happy to note that in his letter the former minister has indicated that the Congress is doing the ideological work, which he follows. Gautam is also appreciative of Rahul Gandhi's narrative of saving the Constitution and social justice, which the country has accepted, Venugopal said.
Explaining his decision to join the Congress, Gautam targeted the Kejriwal-led AAP accusing it of not following social justice agenda. He said the AAP was silent when the Dalits, tribals, OBCs and minorities were targeted.
Gautam recalled a song sung by Kejriwal where he spoke about brotherhood among people but said the Chief Minister used to omit one line that spoke about everyone getting their due. He said Kejriwal gave him two opportunities to become MLA and minister but AAP remained silent on SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities. "We tried inside but nothing happened," he said.
Asked whether AAP was not following social justice agenda, he said if that was the case, why there was no reservation for fellows inducted into government. "When questioned, we were told there was no salary. But remuneration was there. Why can't we appoint SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities?" he asked.
Gautam's attack was in contrast with his October 2022 letter when he showered praise on and said he would not want anything to go against his leader or AAP.
In a two-page letter, he had said it is saddening that the BJP is targeting Kejriwal, who has given him "a lot of respect" for which he will "always be grateful", and the AAP. He said he sincerely appreciates the steps taken by the government.
"I do not want my leader Shri Arvind Kejriwal or the party to be in any trouble because of me. I am a true soldier of the party and I will follow the ideals shown by Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Gautam Buddha throughout my entire life," he had said.