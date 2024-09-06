'AAP maintains silence on social justice issues,' says Rajendra Pal Gautam after joining Congress

Inducting "a true Ambedkarist" Gautam into the party, Venugopal said the Congress is happy to note that in his letter the former minister has indicated that the Congress is doing the ideological work, which he follows. Gautam is also appreciative of Rahul Gandhi's narrative of saving the Constitution and social justice, which the country has accepted, Venugopal said.

Explaining his decision to join the Congress, Gautam targeted the Kejriwal-led AAP accusing it of not following social justice agenda. He said the AAP was silent when the Dalits, tribals, OBCs and minorities were targeted.

Gautam recalled a song sung by Kejriwal where he spoke about brotherhood among people but said the Chief Minister used to omit one line that spoke about everyone getting their due. He said Kejriwal gave him two opportunities to become MLA and minister but AAP remained silent on SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities. "We tried inside but nothing happened," he said.

Asked whether AAP was not following social justice agenda, he said if that was the case, why there was no reservation for fellows inducted into government. "When questioned, we were told there was no salary. But remuneration was there. Why can't we appoint SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities?" he asked.

Gautam's attack was in contrast with his October 2022 letter when he showered praise on and said he would not want anything to go against his leader or AAP.

In a two-page letter, he had said it is saddening that the BJP is targeting Kejriwal, who has given him "a lot of respect" for which he will "always be grateful", and the AAP. He said he sincerely appreciates the steps taken by the government.

"I do not want my leader Shri Arvind Kejriwal or the party to be in any trouble because of me. I am a true soldier of the party and I will follow the ideals shown by Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Gautam Buddha throughout my entire life," he had said.