'AAP stands rock solid behind him,' says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after meeting Arvind Kejriwal's family

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday met the family of his Delhi counterpart and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, and said the party stood rock solid behind him.

Mann, addressing a press conference, called Kejriwal a patriot and added he will emerge from this episode a bigger leader.

"Kejriwal is not just an individual but an idea," he said.