AAP's Swati Maliwal forced to take oath twice as Rajya Sabha MP for saying ‘Inquilab Zindabad’

Rajya Sabha Secretariat sources said Maliwal had to take oath twice as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar did not consider the first one as legal, as she read out some words which were not part of the oath of an elected MP.

In the House, Dhankhar said, “this is a solemn occasion. Instances were earlier also where there were diversions on the oath and corrections had to be made. She is a young member of the House.”

Sources said she took the wrong oath initially, as she read the version of oath meant for nominated Rajya Sabha MPs and due to “unwarranted” sloganeering. Second time, Maliwal took the correct oath and did not say ‘Inquilab Zindabad’.

Sandhu, a nominated member, was the first to take oath in the Rajya Sabha. "You have created history. You are the first person to have taken oath in the new building of Parliament," Dhankhar told Sandhu.

Sandhu, Chancellor of the private Chandigarh University and who is considered to be close to the BJP, was on Tuesday nominated to the Rajya Sabha.