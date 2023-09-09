Reduce digital gender gap, increase women's role in climate change mitigation: G20 Declaration

Commitment to reducing by half the digital gender gap by 2030, eliminating gender-based violence, and acknowledging the disproportionate impact of climate change on all women and girls to accelerate climate action are some of the pledges of the G20 Declaration. The New Delhi Leaders' Declaration also emphasised on women-led development and declared a new Working Group on Empowerment of Women to support the G20 Women’s Ministerial which will have its first meeting during the Brazilian G20 presidency.

The G20 leaders reaffirmed their commitment to achieving the Brisbane Goal to reduce the gap in labour force participation by 25 per cent by 2025. The leaders said that they were committed to “implementing the G20 Roadmap Towards and Beyond the Brisbane Goal ‘25 by 25’” and asked the ILO and OECD to report progress annually.

“The G20 reaffirms that gender equality is of fundamental importance, and that investing in the empowerment of all women and girls, has a multiplier effect in implementing the 2030 Agenda,” the Declaration read.

To promote higher participation of women, the leaders said that they would ensure equal access to “affordable, inclusive, equitable, safe and quality education” and support higher “enrollment, participation and leadership” of all women and girls, including those with disabilities, in STEM fields and in emerging digital technologies.

The leaders said they were committed to bringing down the digital gender divide by 50 per cent by 2030, by addressing gender norms and barriers to accessibility, affordability, adoption, and usage of digital technologies.